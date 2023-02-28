Builders FirstSource: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DALLAS — DALLAS — Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $384.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $2.62. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.21 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.37 per share.

The construction supply company posted revenue of $4.36 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.23 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.75 billion, or $16.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $22.73 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Builders FirstSource said it expects revenue in the range of $3.4 billion to $3.7 billion.

Builders FirstSource shares have risen 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 12% in the last 12 months.

