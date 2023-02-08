Bunge: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS — Bunge Ltd. (BG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $336 million. The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $2.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were $3.24 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.19 per share.

The agribusiness and food company posted revenue of $16.66 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.61 billion, or $10.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $67.23 billion.

Bunge shares have declined almost 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly in the last 12 months.

