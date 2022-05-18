Placeholder while article actions load

It’s a tale of two British luxury groups: One’s fortunes are dependent on China, while the other offers a hedge against the country’s waning appetite for luxury. Burberry Group Plc reported improved profitability in the year to Apr. 2, 2022, as it pushed the 166-year-old brand upmarket and cut back on markdowns. But the company said its outlook for the year to March 2023 depends upon the impact of Covid-19 and the rate of recovery of spending in mainland China. Shanghai, the country’s main luxury hub, has been hurt by lockdowns in recent weeks.

The fashion house generates about a third of its sales from China. In its final quarter, its Chinese business declined by about 13%, Burberry said. Currently, around 40% of its sales network is affected by the lockdowns, with stores closed and the distribution of goods to online shoppers disrupted.

In contrast, Watches of Switzerland Group Plc, which saw sales increase 48% in its final quarter, has no exposure to China. It generated about two-thirds of its revenue from the UK in the year to May 1, 2022, and about one-third from the US. What’s more, with supply constrained for the three most popular watch brands — Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet — fewer luxury buyers in China mean there is more to go around for consumers elsewhere.

Both companies have exposure to the US, however.

America has been the standout market for the big luxury brands over the past year, and many, including Watches of Switzerland, are expanding across the country. But US luxury is closely linked to the stock market, and the recent sharp selloff in technology stocks could weigh on demand for top-end goods. Burberry generates about a quarter of its sales from the Americas.

Crypto gains also bolstered spending last year, likely accounting for up to a quarter of the growth in US luxury sales in 2021, according to analysts at Jefferies. With Bitcoin less than half of its November peak, that is a worry for both groups. Burberry last year saw demand from young male buyers for its sneakers and streetwear. Many crypto bros put their gains into a Rolex — if they could find one. So far, crypto’s fall hasn’t hurt demand at either company, but it is worth watching.

Shareholders look more nervous about Watches of Switzerland, with the shares down as much as 4% in early trading on Wednesday, although they have recovered since. Burberry was up as much as 2.9% in early trading before giving up most of those gains.

Yet that caution about Watches of Switzerland looks misplaced. Although it is more exposed to a US downturn, Rolex waiting lists should sustain it for the next couple of years. More supply in the near-term from the Chinese disruption should help too.

Burberry has more to worry about. Even though Chinese demand may rebound quickly once restrictions are lifted, the company is still in a turnaround phase. Its repositioning is starting to pay off, as the increase in full-price sales demonstrates, and new Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Akeroyd has to take this early progress further. But the risk is that consumers direct their revenge spending at more established luxury brands, such as Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Hermes or Gucci.

Both companies are a beacon for British luxury, but they have some hurdles ahead. For now, they’d perhaps be wise to bet on the crypto bros rather than China’s big spenders.

