To realize just how radical this is you need to grasp two things. The first is that the purpose movement doesn’t want to broaden the range of options available to business. There is nothing in current corporate law to prevent companies from pursuing “social purpose” if they so wish. Managers can emphasize the rights of stakeholders rather than shareholders, as Unilever does with so much preening; or they can turn their companies into “B” or benefit corporations that make an explicit commitment to put social and environmental concerns on an equal footing with financial ones; or they can straddle the divide: household names such as Waitrose, Ocado and Boots have created online “B corps aisles” so that consumers can add ethics to their weekly online shop. There is no shortage of fund managers who emphasize ESG (environmental, social and governance considerations). “This change must apply to all businesses by default,” say the supporters of the Better Business Act. “It must no longer be optional to benefit wider stakeholders beyond shareholders.”