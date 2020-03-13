Business events scheduled for the coming week.

FedEx Corp. reports quarterly results after the market closes.
WEDNESDAY, March 18
WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases housing starts for September, 8:30 a.m.; Federal Reserve policymakers meet to set interest rates; statement and projections due at 2:00 p.m.
THURSDAY, March 19
WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.
FRIDAY, March 20
WASHINGTON — National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for February, 10 a.m.
