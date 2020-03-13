Business events scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

TUESDAY, March 17

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases retail sales data for February, 8:30 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases industrial production for February, 9:15 a.m.; Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for January, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.

FedEx Corp. reports quarterly results after the market closes.

WEDNESDAY, March 18

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases housing starts for September, 8:30 a.m.; Federal Reserve policymakers meet to set interest rates; statement and projections due at 2:00 p.m.

THURSDAY, March 19

WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY, March 20

WASHINGTON — National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for February, 10 a.m.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.