GENEVA — New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for a “paradigm shift” in the way the world approaches climate policy, saying his country would leverage its presidency of the Group of Seven industrial nations to push for standards to fight global warming. Discussions on energy use and ways to fight climate change have been a key theme this week at the World Economic Forum’s virtual meeting. Scholz said nations could seek to achieve climate goals “by pricing carbon and preventing carbon leakage.” Those proposals are designed to prevent companies from shifting carbon-heavy industries to countries with less stringent emissions rules. But it’s not clear that the U.S. and major developing countries such as China and India agree with those ideas.