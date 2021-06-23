NEW YORK — Wall Street’s big investment banks are sending a message to their employees this summer: Get back into the office and bring your vaccination card. Morgan Stanley said this week that all employees will be required to attest to their vaccination status. Those who are not vaccinated will be required to work remotely, which could potentially put their jobs at risk, since the bank’s top executives have said they want everyone back in the office by September. New York-based Morgan Stanley is one of several big banks requiring employees to return to the office and also provide documentation of having received a coronavirus vaccine or making a formal declaration confirming vaccination.