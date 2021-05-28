NEW YORK — It’s going to be crowded at airports and on the road this Memorial Day weekend. Americans are hitting the road in near-record numbers at the start of the holiday weekend. More than 1.8 million people went through U.S. airports Thursday. The daily number could top 2 million at least once over the weekend, which would be the highest mark since early March 2020. U.S. officials are warning travelers to expect long lines at airports. AAA expects a 60% jump in travel over Memorial Day last year despite higher prices for airline tickets, gasoline and hotels. The rise in travel appears to be fueled by an increase in COVID-19 vaccinations as well as an improving economy.