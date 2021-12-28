BRUSSELS — An advisory body in Belgium has suspended a government-ordered closure of part of the cultural sector. The Council of State said Tuesday that new coronavirus restrictions imposed on theaters are unreasonable. Movie houses, concert halls and art centers were ordered to shut their doors under restrictions that entered force over the weekend. Some stayed open in protest. Health experts say that going to such places poses no extra risk to public health. But the Council of State ruled Tuesday that the measures were “not proportionate.” It says the government failed to provide enough motives to “understand why going to cultural sector performance venues was particularly dangerous for public health.” Thousands rallied on Sunday in protest against the move.