DETROIT — Amtrak CEO William Flynn says that plans to spend $7.3 billion on 83 new trains to replace some that are 50 years old will speed up travel, make it more comfortable, and will help clean the environment. The passenger railroad last week announced plans to buy the new trains and is seeking funding from Congress and states. It also can finance the trains and repay the money with revenue from fares and states. Flynn says Amtrak is recovering well from the pandemic, with ridership at about 62% of pre-pandemic levels. He expects that to rise as more trains are added later this year.