SAN RAMON, Calif. — The judge who will decide a case challenging Apple’s stranglehold on its iPhone app store has indicated she would like to promote more competition. Yet it appears she also believes that should be done without dismantling a commission system that reaps billions of dollars for the technology powerhouse. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers opened a window into her thinking during a three-hour session with lawyers for Apple and its adversary, Epic Games, during the final day of a three-week trial. The judge seemed to side with Apple’s defense of the commissions it charges for in-app purchases on iPhones, but also openly wondered if apps should be allowed to alert consumers to other payment options.