Business Highlights: New crop of EVs, aviation hurdles

___
___
Aviation faces hurdles to hit goals for cutting emissions
FARNBOROUGH, England — Airplanes are a minor contributor to global greenhouse-gas emissions, but their share is sure to grow as more people travel in coming years. That has the aviation industry facing the prospect of tighter environmental regulations and higher costs. At Monday’s opening of a huge aviation industry show near London, discussion about climate change replaced much of the usual buzz over big airplane orders. The industry has embraced a goal of reaching net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions by 2050. Experts who track the issue are skeptical. Today’s aircraft engines are the most efficient ever, but improvements in reducing fuel burn are agonizingly slow — about 1% a year on average.
___
Twitter-Musk takeover dispute heading for an October trial
SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk lost his fight to delay Twitter’s lawsuit against him as a Delaware judge on Tuesday set an October trial, citing the “cloud of uncertainty” over the social media company after the billionaire backed out of a deal to buy it. “Delay threatens irreparable harm,” said Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, the head judge of Delaware’s Court of Chancery, which handles many high-profile business disputes. Twitter wants the billionaire to make good on his April promise to buy the social media giant for $44 billion. Musk, the world’s richest man, pledged to pay $54.20 a share for Twitter but now wants to back out of the agreement.
___
Netflix Q2 subscriber loss widens, but not as much as feared
SAN FRANCISCO — Netflix shed another 970,000 subscribers during the spring amid tougher competition and soaring inflation that’s squeezing household budgets, increasing the urgency behind the video streaming service’s effort to launch a cheaper option with commercial interruptions. The April-June contraction announced Tuesday as part of Netflix’s second-quarter earnings report is by far the largest quarterly subscriber loss in the company’s 25-year history. It could have been far worse, though, considering Netflix management released an April forecast calling for a a loss of 2 million subscribers during the second quarter. The less severe loss in subscribers helped lift Netflix’s battered stock by 7%.
___
Stocks sweep higher on Wall Street as profit reports roll in
NEW YORK — Wall Street rallied Tuesday to its best day in more than three weeks as more reports pour in on how much profit companies made during the spring. The S&P 500 rose 2.8% Tuesday after a powerful tide carried 99% of the stocks in the index upward. The Dow added 2.4% and the Nasdaq rose 3.1%. Small-company stocks rose even more, pushing the Russell 2000 index up 3.5%. More types of companies are reporting how much they earned during the spring, broadening out from the banks that dominated the earliest part of the reporting season. Hasbro and Halliburton rose after reporting stronger profits than analysts expected.
___
Strong Q2 at J&J, but outlook cut again due to dollar’s rise
NEW YORK — Johnson & Johnson rode growing sales of the cancer treatment Darzalex and other key drugs to a better-than-expected second quarter, but foreign exchange rates again cut into the health care giant’s 2022 forecast. The company on Tuesday dropped its forecast to a range below analyst expectations after also trimming it in April due to exchange rates. The company, which brings in nearly half of its sales from outside the United States, now expects earnings of $10 to $10.10 per share. That’s down from a prediction of $10.15 to $10.35 per share it made in the spring.
___
Chipotle closes store in Maine, thwarting union efforts
NEW YORK — Chipotle is closing a Maine store that had been leading efforts to unionize the chain. Employees at the Augusta, Maine, Chipotle had filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board in June asking to hold a union election at the store. It was the first Chipotle to file such a petition. But on Tuesday, Chipotle said it was permanently closing the store. Labor organizers say they will fight the closure, and say Chipotle is trying to send a message to other stores. But the company blames staffing problems and says the closure has nothing to do with the union.
___
US health insurers raise rates to match increase in usage
SACRAMENTO, California — Individual health insurance rates are going up across the country. The coronavirus pandemic caused lots of people to put off routine health care. But now many people are returning to doctor’s offices. Health insurers in individual marketplaces across 13 states and Washington D.C. will raise rates an average of 10% next year. California officials on Tuesday announced rates would increase an average of 6% for the 1.7 million people who purchase coverage through the state run health insurance marketplace. Covered California Executive Director Jessica Altman said more people using health care was the biggest driver of the increase.
___
The S&P 500 jumped 105.84 points, or 2.8%, to 3,936.69. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 754.44 points, or 2.4%, to 31,827.05. The Nasdaq rose 353.10 points, or 3.1%, to 11,713.15. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies advanced 60.91 points, or 3.5%, to 1,799.32.