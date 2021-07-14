WASHINGTON — Facebook is asking that the new head of the Federal Trade Commission step away from decisions on whether to continue the agency’s antitrust case against the social network giant. The company is asserting that past public criticism of the company’s market power makes it impossible for FTC Chair Lina Khan to be impartial. Facebook petitioned the agency to remove Khan from taking part in decisions on the FTC’s antitrust lawsuit against the company. A federal judge recently dismissed the suit by the FTC. But the judge allowed the FTC to revise its complaint and try again. Khan has been a persistent critic of Amazon, Google and Apple, as well as Facebook.