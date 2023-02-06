Business Highlights: Retailers' locks, Super Bowl ads

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

___ Retailers try to curb theft while not angering shoppers Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight NEW YORK — Across the retail landscape, businesses have been putting items under lock and key as a quick way to stop thieves. Some are considering extreme measures, including Rite Aid Corp., whose chief retail officer recently said it’s looking at “literally putting everything behind showcases to ensure the products are there for customers who want to buy it.” But by trying to solve one problem, these businesses may be creating another: turning off shoppers with overreaching measures. For consumers of color in particular, the stepped-up security measures risk alienating a population that already feels overpoliced.

Renault, Nissan reboot auto alliance for post-Ghosn era

LONDON — Automakers Renault and Nissan on Monday formalized their reboot of a relationship that had grown rocky. Under the decision announced Monday, both companies will own 15% in the other. Up to now, Renault Group of France owned 43.4% of Nissan, while Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. owned 15% of Renault. The uneven shareholdings had been viewed at times as a source of conflict. In an interview with AP in London, Renault Chairman Jean Dominique Senard highlighted the French company’s push into electric vehicles and said the spectacular fall of top executive Carlos Ghosn is “in the past.” Ghosn led successful turnarounds at both companies before his arrest on financial misconduct charges and daring escape.

National Enquirer, caught in ‘catch-and-kill’ scandal, sold

NEW YORK — The National Enquirer, the scandal-plagued tabloid that engaged in “catch-and-kill” practices to bury stories about Donald Trump during his presidential campaign, is being sold. VVIP is also buying the National Examiner and Globe from magazine publisher a360 Media in an all-cash deal, though exact financial terms were not disclosed Monday. In December 2018 the parent company of publications including the National Enquirer, Us Weekly and In Touch admitted to engaging in a journalistically dubious practice known as “catch-and-kill” in order to help Donald Trump become president. Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, also accused the paper of attempting to bribe him in 2019 with embarrassing “below the belt” photos sent to his girlfriend.

For Super Bowl ads this year, crypto is out, booze is in

NEW YORK — The hottest ticket in town for advertisers is officially sold out. Fox said Monday that in-game ads for Super Bowl LVII have all been sold. The big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles takes place on Sunday. The Super Bowl is advertising’s biggest stage, with advertisers jockeying to get their products in front of the more than 100 million people that watch each year. Mark Evans, executive vice president of ad sales for Fox Sports, said a few ads went for more than $7 million for a 30-second spot. Most sold between $6 million and $7 million.

AMC to charge more for good seats in movie theaters

NEW YORK — Middle seats at many U.S. movie theaters just got more expensive. AMC Theaters is the nation’s largest movie theater chain and on Monday, it unveiled a new pricing scheme in which seat location determines how much your movie ticket costs. Seats in the middle will cost a dollar or two more, while seats in the front row will be slightly cheaper. AMC said the pricing plan, dubbed “Sightline,” has already been rolled out in some locations and will be in place by the end of the year at all domestic AMC theaters during showings after 4 p.m.

Google hopes ‘Bard’ will outsmart ChatGPT, Microsoft in AI

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Google is girding for a battle of wits in the field of artificial intelligence with “Bard.” That’s the name the company’s given to its conversational service that’s apparently aimed at countering the popularity of the ChatGPT tool backed by Microsoft. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said Monday that Bard initially will be available just to a group of “trusted testers” before being widely released later this year. Google’s chatbot is supposed to be able to explain complex subjects such as outer space discoveries in terms simple enough for a child to understand. It also claims it can perform other helpful tasks, such as coming up with lunch ideas based on what’s left in the refrigerator.

Meta to buy VR startup Within after favorable court ruling

MENLO PARK, Calif. — A federal judge has sided with Facebook parent Meta and cleared the way for the company to buy virtual reality startup Within Unlimited, the maker of the popular fitness app Supernatural. Federal antitrust regulators had sought to block the acquisition on the grounds that it would hurt competition in the emerging virtual reality market. But U.S. District Judge Edward Davila denied the Federal Trade Commission’s request for a preliminary injunction against the deal. The judge’s ruling unsealed late Friday says the agency did not provide sufficient evidence to prove its case. Meta says it now will proceed with its acquisition of the company.

Stocks slip as worries about high rates weigh on Wall Street

NEW YORK — Stocks slipped again on Wall Street. The S&P 500 fell 0.6% Monday, its second straight fall after a stunningly strong report on the jobs market dented the market’s hopes that interest rates would ease. The sharpest action was again in the bond market, where expectations are rising for the Federal Reserve to stay firm on keeping interest rates higher for longer to combat inflation. It’s something the Fed has been talking about for a long time, but also something the market has been stubborn about not believing fully. The Nasdaq composite lost 1% and the Dow slipped 0.1%.

Russia’s revenue falls sharply in January from year earlier

MOSCOW — Russia’s finance ministry says budget revenue in January was 35% lower compared with the same month in 2022. That’s the last month before Russia sent troops into Ukraine. The ministry also said Monday that the budget deficit for January was 1.77 trillion rubles ($23.9 billion), about 60% of the shortfall that had been planned for the entire year. Oil and gas revenue, the backbone of Russia’s economy, is down 46% compared with January 2022. Western countries have declared a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian crude oil as well as ceilings on refined oil products like diesel fuel and gasoline.

The S&P 500 retreated 25.40 points, or 0.6%, to 4,111.08. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 34.99 points, or 0.1%, to 33,891.02. The Nasdaq composite shed 119.50 points, or 1%, to 11,887.45. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 27.82 points, or 1.4%, to 1,957.72.

