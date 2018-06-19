___

Dow posts 6th loss in row on trade spat; small cos. rally

NEW YORK — Big industrial and technology companies skidded Tuesday as the trade dispute between the U.S. and China threatened to come to a boil. The Dow Jones industrials fell 1.1 percent, but the broader S&P 500 posted a smaller decline as stocks pared some early losses. Smaller companies less focused on overseas trade fared better, as did dividend-paying stocks.

___

In tit-for-tat, Trump threatens more tariffs against China

WASHINGTON — Trump’s proposed new tariffs would amount to the latest round of punitive steps in an escalating rift between the world’s two largest economies. The two nations are edging toward a trade fight that analysts say would undermine both their economies and likely slow global growth.

___

Trump renews trade criticisms of Mexico, Canada

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is taking on Mexico and Canada at a time when the United States is engaged in talks with them on the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement. Trump says in a speech before a small business group that Mexico hasn’t done enough to address the flow of drugs through the southern border.

___

GE to end more than 100-year run on Dow; Walgreens added

LOS ANGELES — General Electric will be dropped from the Dow Jones industrial average next week, ending the industrial conglomerate’s position in the 30-company blue chip index after more than 100 years. S&P Dow Jones Indices said Tuesday that GE will be removed from index before the open of trading next Tuesday. Its slot will go to drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance.

___

Verizon, AT&T to end location data sales to brokers

AT&T and Verizon are both pledging to stop selling to intermediaries data that can pinpoint the location of phones. The top two U.S. wireless carriers are stepping back from a business practice that has drawn criticism for endangering privacy. The data has allowed outsiders to track wireless devices without owners’ knowledge or consent. The carrier says some 75 third parties have been getting the location data through two California companies it sells to directly.

___

Iran rebuffs Trump’s call for OPEC to increase oil output

VIENNA — Iran has rebuffed U.S. President Donald Trump’s call on OPEC to increase production this week and limit global energy prices. The oil ministers of the OPEC cartel began arriving in Vienna on Tuesday ahead of an official meeting Friday. They will also confer with Russia, a non-OPEC country that since late 2016 has cooperated with the cartel to limit production. Iran’s oil minister said OPEC “is not an American organization.”

___

Business leaders speak out against child separation policy

DETROIT — Business leaders are condemning the Trump administration’s decision to separate children from parents who are accused of crossing the border illegally. The Business Roundtable, a lobbying group that includes the CEOs of Walmart Inc., General Motors Co., Boeing Co. and Mastercard Inc., released a statement Tuesday urging the immediate end to the policy of separating accompanied minors from their parents.

___

US housing starts jumped 5 pct. in May off Midwest building

WASHINGTON — A surge of construction in the Midwest drove U.S. housing starts up 5 percent in May from the prior month. The Commerce Department says that housing starts rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.35 million, the strongest pace since July 2007. All of May’s construction gains came from a 62 percent jump in the Midwest, while building slumped in the Northeast, South and West.

___

Meat 2.0? Clean meat? Spat shows the power of food wording

NEW YORK — Who gets to use the word “meat”? Cattle ranchers are fighting to “protect beef nomenclature” from a growing number of meat alternatives. That includes trying to thwart efforts to popularize the term “clean meat” to describe meat grown by replicating animal cells.

___

Russia to slam retaliatory tariffs on US imports

MOSCOW — Russia has announced retaliatory measures in response to the U.S. move to impose tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum. Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said a statement on Tuesday that Moscow has decided to apply retaliatory measures in line with the World Trade Organization’s rules to compensate for damage incurred by the U.S. tariffs. Oreshkin said that additional tariffs will be applied to a range of U.S. imports, but wouldn’t immediately name them.

___

The Dow Jones industrial average fell for the sixth day in a row and lost 287.26 points, or 1.1 percent, to 24,700.21. The S&P 500 index gave up 11.18 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,762.57. The Nasdaq composite fell 21.44 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,725.59. The Russell 2000 index gained 0.99 points, or 0.1 percent, to a record 1,693.45.

U.S. crude fell 1.2 percent to $65.07 a barrel in New York, and Brent crude, the international standard for oil prices, fell 0.3 percent to $75.08 a barrel in London. Wholesale gasoline shed 0.8 percent to $2.04 a gallon. Heating oil lost 0.5 percent to $2.12 a gallon. Natural gas fell 1.7 percent to $2.90 per 1,000 cubic feet.

