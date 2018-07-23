___

NY Daily News slashes newsroom staffing in half

NEW YORK — Half of the newsroom staff at the New York Daily News is being laid off, including the paper’s editor in chief. The newspaper, a New York fixture for the last century, was sold last year for $1 to the owner of the Chicago Tribune. The company says remaining staff will focus on breaking news involving “crime, civil justice and public responsibility.” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is urging the company to reconsider, saying the layoffs were made without notifying the state or asking for assistance.

US existing-home sales fell 0.6 percent in June

WASHINGTON — U.S. sales of existing homes fell 0.6 percent in June, the third straight monthly decline as higher prices and a relative lack of inventory has sidelined many would-be buyers. The National Association of Realtors says homes sold last month at a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 5.38 million in May. Over the past year, home sales have tumbled 2.2 percent.

Alphabet’s Q2 profit triggers rally, despite $5B EU fine

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Shares in Google parent Alphabet jumped in after-hours trading Monday as the company’s second-quarter results exceeded Wall Street forecasts after taking into account a $5 billion charge levied by European regulators. The company reported second-quarter profit of $3.2 billion. When excluding the fine, earnings came to $11.75 per share, which topped the average estimate of $9.45 per share by analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

No, Twitter will not ban Trump, here’s why

NEW YORK — Calls to ban Donald Trump from Twitter are as old as his presidency. But it’s not going to happen, at least not while he’s president. Twitter’s view is that keeping up political figures’ controversial tweets encourages discussion and helps hold leaders accountable.

Fiat Chrysler is shaken without visionary CEO behind wheel

MILAN — Fiat Chrysler shares were volatile Monday as investors expressed worry about the exit of ailing CEO Sergio Marchionne, whose driven and creative management style has been the company’s fortune. Shares in the Italian-American carmaker closed down 1.5 percent after a harder 4-percent opening tumble in the first trading since Marchionne’s grave health condition was disclosed over the weekend.

Tesla investors again worry about carmaker’s finances

NEW YORK — Tesla’s finances rather than its cars were once again in focus Monday following a report that the company asked suppliers for refunds to help it turn a profit. The company acknowledged negotiating with suppliers about spending reductions. Tesla’s stock fell more than 3 percent.

Hasbro rebounding after Toys R Us demise

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Hasbro Inc.’s second-quarter profits and revenue surpassed Wall Street estimates, signaling the toy maker is moving past Toys R Us’s demise. Like other toy companies, the Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based Hasbro, the maker of toys under such brands as Nerf, Monopoly and My Little Pony, had been struggling to readjust in the wake of the escalating woes of Toys R Us.

Shooting victims outraged over MGM’s lawsuit against them

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Victims of a fatal mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival are outraged they are being sued by the company that owns the hotel where the gunman opened fire. Jason McMillan, who was shot and paralyzed, says he can’t believe that MGM officials would try to foist blame onto anyone but themselves. Survivors and attorneys addressed MGM’s decision to sue hundreds of victims in an attempt to avoid liability for the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

US stock indexes end unevenly after day of listless trading

NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes capped a day of listless trading with a mixed finish Monday, as gains by banks and technology companies were offset by losses in other sectors. More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange. Stocks mostly drifted in a narrow range for much of the day as investors sized up the latest batch of corporate quarterly results as the start of the busiest week in the reporting season.

The S&P 500 index rose 5.15 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,806.98. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 13.83 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,044.29. The Nasdaq gained 21.67 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,841.87. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 1.61 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,698.41.

Benchmark U.S. crude dropped 37 cents to settle at $67.89 per barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, slipped a penny to close at $73.06. Heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.12 a gallon. Wholesale gasoline added 2 cents to $2.09 a gallon. Natural gas fell 4 cents, or 2.8 percent, to $2.72 per 1,000 cubic feet.

