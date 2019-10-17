___

IMF head says more needed to boost growth than US-China deal

WASHINGTON — The International Monetary Fund’s new leader says a U.S.-China trade truce could trim expected losses to the world economy but won’t be enough to produce strong global growth. Before last week’s tentative agreement, the IMF had estimated higher tariffs would mean eight-tenths of a percentage point of lost economic input by the end of next year. The IMF’s managing director now says a new estimate that factors in the U.S.-China deal slightly reduces that lost input, to a still-significant 0.6%.

___

GM workers to stay on picket line until vote on new contract

DETROIT — Striking General Motors workers will stay on the picket lines for several more days until they vote on a tentative contract agreement with the company. Factory-level officials from the United Auto Workers union voted to recommend the agreement to members at a daylong meeting in Detroit Thursday. But they also voted not to return to factories unless members approve the deal.

___

China appeals to Washington for quick end to trade war

BEIJING — China has appealed to Washington for a quick end to their trade war but gave no indication what additional steps Beijing might want before it carries out what President Donald Trump says is a promise to buy more American farm goods. A Commerce Ministry spokesman said an agreement would help to stabilize the global economy. Officials say Beijing will buy more American farm goods but have yet to confirm Trump’s statement that China committed to purchases of up to $50 billion.

___

Boris Johnson gets EU Brexit deal; next hurdle is Parliament

BRUSSELS — Britain’s prime minister and European Union leaders have reached a long-sought Brexit deal. But now Boris Johnson faces the uphill task of getting it approved by his own Parliament. With the ink barely dry on the proposal, several British party leaders say they will vote against the deal, including the Northern Irish party that supports Johnson’s government. The deal found a way to avoid a hard Irish border and lays a path for Britain’s orderly departure.

___

Juul halts sales of fruit, dessert flavors for e-cigarettes

WASHINGTON — Juul Labs is stopping sales of fruit and dessert flavors for its electronic cigarettes. The voluntary step comes amid a political backlash blaming the company’s flavored-nicotine products for hooking a generation of teenagers. The move announced Thursday does not affect Juul’s most popular flavors: mint and menthol.

___

Some US farmers get a reprieve at end of challenging year

FARGO, N.D. — Many farmers in the Midwest and South whose planting this year was besieged by wet weather are getting a reprieve, though a few Northern states have seen harvest prospects go from bad to worse. Minnesota and the Dakotas have seen snow and rain in recent weeks that have hampered an already difficult harvest. But much of the Corn Belt has somewhat recovered from heavy rains in the spring and summer, with experts predicting good yields from what did get planted.

___

Jury seated in opioid case, but settlement talks go on

CLEVELAND — A jury has been selected for the first federal opioid trial, but talks to settle the case before opening arguments next week are taking another step. A person with knowledge of the negotiations says a judge has ordered company officials to meet Friday in Cleveland to continue discussions. One possibility is a deal that would settle the Cleveland cases and thousands of others for a group of companies that could contribute $50 billion in cash and treatment drugs over time.

___

J&J agrees to $117M settlement over pelvic mesh devices

TRENTON, N.J. — Johnson & Johnson has agreed to a $117 million multistate settlement over allegations it deceptively marketed its pelvic mesh products, which support women’s sagging pelvic organs. Ohio’s attorney general said an investigation found J&J, the world’s biggest health products maker, violated state consumer protection laws by not fully disclosing the devices’ risks.

___

After some wobbling, stocks close higher on solid earnings

NEW YORK — Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Thursday as investors welcomed another batch of encouraging quarterly results from big companies. A breakthrough in negotiations over Britain’s exit from the European Union also helped put traders in a buying mood. The gains erased the market’s modest losses from the day before. Health care, communication services and industrial stocks drove much of the market’s gains. Technology was the only laggard.

___

The S&P 500 index gained 8.26 points, or 0.3%, to 2,997.95. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 23.90 points, or 0.1, to 27,025.88. The Nasdaq rose 32.67 points, or 0.4%, to 8,156.85. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks climbed 16.79, or 1.1%, to 1,541.84.

