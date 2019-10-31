___

Altria writes down Juul investment amid vaping backlash

WASHINGTON — Altria swings to a loss in the third quarter as it writes down the value of its investment in e-cigarette maker Juul. Altria had bought a stake in Juul less than a year ago, but since then Juul has been hit by new federal and state investigations into its marketing amid an explosion of underage vaping.

AD

AD

___

CEO hints FCA may not want same contract as GM

MILAN — Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley says the three Detroit automakers are in “different conditions” in terms of labor forces, hinting that the company may seek changes to union contract deals reached with his competitors. The United Auto Workers reached a tentative contract agreement covering Ford’s 55,000 factory workers on Wednesday night, and General Motors’ 49,000 workers ratified their deal last week.

___

Twitter pulls back on political ads, but pitfalls await

SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter will end political campaign and issue ads on its service, calling it an important step in reducing the flow of election-related misinformation. But some of its users might face an unintended consequence or two. Public-interest groups, political challengers and others could have more trouble getting their messages out. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said in a series of tweets Wednesday that paid political messages in the targeted environment that social media enables can be fraught.

AD

AD

___

Stable costs but more uninsured as ‘Obamacare’ sign-ups open

WASHINGTON — “Obamacare’s” 2020 sign-up season is getting underway. Premiums are down slightly in many states and consumers have more health plans to pick from. Low-income people in most counties can even find a basic plan for zero premium, says a new study. But the number of uninsured Americans has been rising again and it doesn’t look like the favorable outlook for HealthCare.gov can reverse that. Open enrollment for subsidized coverage under the Affordable Care Act starts Nov. 1 and ends Dec. 15.

___

Border wall, impeachment battle imperil budget progress

WASHINGTON — The Senate passed a long-overdue, $209 billion bundle of spending bills Thursday. But a bitter fight over funding demanded by President Trump for border fencing is imperiling broader hopes of advancing $1.4 trillion worth of annual Cabinet agency budgets. There has been little progress, if any, on the tricky trade-offs needed to balance Democratic demands for social programs with President Donald Trump’s ballooning border wall demands.

AD

AD

___

Kraft Heinz 3Q results mixed as company scrambles for fixes

Kraft Heinz Co. said its third-quarter net income jumped 45% to $899 million as it completed the sale of its Canadian natural cheese business. But the maker of iconic brands like Oscar Meyer, Kool-Aid and Jell-O is still struggling to find its place in a rapidly changing market. Sales are faltering as consumers increasingly seeking fresh, minimally processed foods.

___

US long-term mortgage rates rise; 30-year at 3.78%

WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose this week for the third straight week, while remaining historically low and far below their levels of a year ago. Mortgage giant Freddie Mac says the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 3.78% from 3.75% last week.

AD

___

WeWork’s ex-CEO faces new pregnancy discrimination complaint

AD

NEW YORK — A former top aide to ousted WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann is accusing him and other company executives of discriminating against her when she became pregnant. The former employee, Medina Bardhi, filed a federal complaint Thursday saying she was twice demoted after becoming pregnant and ultimately fired after complaining internally. The complaint seeks class action status against WeWork, claiming a pattern of discrimination against women at the office-sharing company.

___

US stocks close broadly lower on new US-China trade jitters

NEW YORK — Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Thursday after investors got spooked by a published report that cast doubt on the prospects of a long-term U.S-China trade deal. Bond prices surged, sending yields sharply lower, as traders turned cautious. The sell-off was a marked shift from a day earlier, when the S&P 500 notched its second all-time high this week. The benchmark index closed out October with a 2% gain. Industrial and financial stocks took the heaviest losses. Oil prices fell.

AD

AD

___

The S&P 500 index fell 9.21 points, or 0.3%, to 3,037.56. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 140.46 points, or 0.5%, to 27,046.23. The Nasdaq slid 11.62 points, or 0.1%, to 8,292.36. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks lost 10.40 points, or 0.7%, to 1,562.45.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD