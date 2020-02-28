AD

Fed Chair Powell pledges to use tools to support economy

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sought to calm fears over the viral outbreak by issuing a rare statement of reassurance that the Fed will “use our tools” to support the economy — a strong signal of a coming interest rate cut. The stock market has plummeted more than 12% this week over widespread concerns that the coronavirus will become a global pandemic that could drive the U.S. and global economies into recession. Businesses large and small are already reporting drops in revenue and profits as companies and consumers cancel vacations and business trips.

Outbreak starts to look more like worldwide economic crisis

NEW YORK — The coronavirus outbreak is starting to look more like a worldwide economic crisis. Anxiety about the disease emptied shops and amusement parks, canceled events, cut trade and travel and dragged already slumping financial markets even lower on Friday. The outbreak is infecting economies well beyond the countries touched by the illness. More employers told their workers to stay home, and officials locked down neighborhoods and closed schools. Those steps threatened to take an even greater toll on jobs, paychecks and profits. If the disease known as COVID-19 becomes a global pandemic, economists say the U.S. and other global economies could fall into recession.

Market corrections: scary but also, in some cases, necessary

NEW YORK — After six days of being pounded by a virus-induced, global sell-off, US markets hit a milestone this week. The S&P 500 has dropped more than 10% from the record highs set just over a week ago as a fast-spreading new virus raises the specter of damaged economies and tumbling sales for companies in the U.S., Asia, Europe and elsewhere. The S&P just went through a correction. While that can be scary, particularly when a sell-off happens as fast as it did this week, corrections are fairly regular occurrences in the stock market. A correction can be a healthy event, eliminating excesses that have built up after extended runs of market optimism.

FCC proposes fines for phone companies that shared user data

NEW YORK — U.S. regulators have proposed fining the four major U.S. phone companies more than $200 million combined for improperly disclosing customers’ real-time location to other companies. Location data makes it possible to identify the whereabouts of nearly any phone in the U.S. within seconds. According to published reports, wireless companies had allowed data brokers to pinpoint the location of wireless devices without their owners’ knowledge or consent. The Federal Communications Commission announced the proposed fines Friday. The amounts were $91 million for T-Mobile, $57 million for AT&T, $48 million for Verizon and $12 million for Sprint. Companies can object to the proposed fines.

Viral fear sparks global run on face masks

NEW YORK — People around the world are lining up to buy face masks because of coronavirus concerns, but medical experts say most people who aren’t sick don’t need them. Many businesses are sold out, while others are limiting how many a customer can buy. Amazon is policing its site, trying to make sure sellers don’t gouge people. In South Korea this week, hundreds lined up to buy masks from pharmacies and discount stores. Shortages started cropping up in Asia soon after the outbreak became a crisis in China. Now many places around the world have sold out of masks. Factories in China say they are hard pressed just to meet local demand.

Harley-Davidson CEO to leave struggling motorcycle maker

MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson’s CEO is leaving the struggling motorcycle maker. The Milwaukee company announced that Matthew Levatich will leave his post and seat on the company’s board of directors. Board member Jochen Zeitz will become acting president and CEO. He’ll have that role while a board search committee is formed and Harley hires an outside search firm to find a new leader.

Cruise lines, passengers scramble to respond to coronavirus

MIAMI — The spread of a new coronavirus from China is disrupting the cruise industry in the midst of its busiest season for bookings. Cruise lines have canceled or redeployed their Asia-based ships to regions such as Australia and Alaska. Ships have been quarantined or turned away by port authorities even far away from the affected areas in popular destinations in the Caribbean. Cruise passengers are canceling or postponing their trips, and travel advisers are seeing fewer last-minute bookings. While the final impact on the cruise industry is not yet known, fears already have sent cruise stocks plummeting over the past week.

The S&P 500 index slid 24.54 points, or 0.8%, to 2,954.22. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 357.28 points, or 1.4%, to 25,409.36. The Nasdaq rose 0.89 of a point, or less than 0.1%, to 8,567.37. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks lost 21.44 points, or 1.4%, to 1,476.43.