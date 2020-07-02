AD

Stocks rise on jobs data, S&P 500 ends week with solid gain

NEW YORK — Stocks closed higher Thursday after a report showed the U.S. job market continues to climb out of the crater created by the coronavirus pandemic in the spring. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% and finished the holiday-shortened week with a gain of 4%. Stocks also rose across Europe and Asia, while oil prices strengthened on hopes that a recovering economy will mean more demand. Worries about the virus are still weighing on investors, however.

US trade deficit rises 9.7% in May to $54.6 billion

WASHINGTON — The U.S. trade deficit rose for the third straight month in May. Both exports and imports fell as the coronavirus outbreak continued to take a toll on world commerce. The Commerce Department said Thursday that the gap between the United States buys and what it sells abroad rose 9.7% in May to $54.6 billion, highest since December 2018. The coronavirus pandemic has devastated world trade. U.S. exports fell 4.4% in May to $144.5 billion, lowest since November 2009. Imports slid 0.9% to $199.1 billion, lowest since July 2010.

US issues guidelines but no new rules for safe air travel

WASHINGTON — The government is recommending that travelers wear face coverings during air travel and says airlines should consider limiting capacity on planes to promote social distancing. But it stopped short of making new requirements. The Transportation, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services departments made the recommendations in a wide-ranging report Thursday about making the air travel system safer during the pandemic. The issue of limiting seats gained new urgency this week when American Airlines joined United Airlines in trying to fill every seat on each flight — some other airlines are limiting capacity to space passengers apart.

Tesla 2Q deliveries rise over 1Q despite factory shutdown

DETROIT — Tesla says it delivered more electric vehicles worldwide in the second quarter than it did in the first. The increase came even though coronavirus restrictions forced it to shut down its only U.S. factory for much of the period. The company says it delivered 90,650 vehicles from April through June as it rolled out the new Model Y SUV in the U.S. and China. That’s a 2.5% increase over the first quarter’s 88,400. But it was a 4.8% drop from the second quarter of 2019.

Black worker files discrimination complaint against Facebook

OAKLAND, Calif. — A Black Facebook employee, joined by two others who were denied jobs at the social network, has filed a complaint against the company, saying it discriminates against Black workers and applicants in hiring, evaluations, promotions and pay. The charge was filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission by Oscar Veneszee, Jr., who has worked as an operations program manager at Facebook since 2017 and claims he has not been fairly evaluated or promoted despite his “excellent performance” at the company. Facebook did not immediately respond to a message for comment Thursday.

US long-term mortgage rates hit all-time low again

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week with the benchmark 30-year home loan hitting its lowest level ever. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the key 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 3.07%, down from last week’s 3.13%. For the second week in a row, it is the lowest level since Freddie began tracking average rates in 1971. A year ago, the rate stood at 3.75%. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage also fell slightly to 2.56% from 2.59% last week, but it is down from 3.18% a year ago.

Europe contains jobless rate, but faces summer of discontent

SPERLONGA, Italy — Europe is containing its jobless rise but the economy is still in trouble. The unemployment rate in the 19 countries that use the euro currency inched higher to 7.4 % in May from 7.3% in April as governments used active labor market support programs to cushion the impact of the virus outbreak on workers. European governments have held down the rise in unemployment due to the shutdowns through programs that pay part of workers salaries in return for companies not laying them off. But some people have just stopped looking for work and aren’t being counted as unemployed.

The S&P 500 rose 14.15 points, or 0.5%, to 3,130.01. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 92.39 points, or 0.4%, to 25,827.36. The Nasdaq climbed 53 points, or 0.5%, to 10,207.63. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks added 4.55 points, or 0.3%, to 1,431.86.

