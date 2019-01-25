Business

Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google and Microsoft spent a combined $64 million to shape U.S. regulations and stave off government scrutiny in 2018, according to ethics reports, an uptick in lobbying that reflects the industry’s souring political fortunes in Washington — and the policy battles still on the horizon. (Amazon CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Google was fined nearly $57 million by French regulators for violating Europe’s tough new data-privacy rules, marking the first major penalty brought against a U.S. technology giant since the regionwide regulations took effect.

At least 14,000 unpaid workers in the Internal Revenue Service division that includes tax processing and call centers did not show up for work despite orders to do so, according to two House aides, posing a challenge to the Trump administration’s ability to minimize the damage from the government shutdown — and raising questions about whether tax refunds would be held up.

As Starbucks grapples with slowing foot traffic and a glut of competition, it’s hoping to snag new customers by meeting them where they are. The company is introducing a delivery service in seven major U.S. cities through a partnership with Uber Eats.

BuzzFeed, the progenitor of both serious news and viral listicles and quizzes, will lay off about 15 percent of its staff in the latest sign of financial turbulence for once-highflying digital media outlets.

China is on track to become the world’s largest retail economy this year. Chinese total retail sales are expected to grow 7.5 percent to hit $5.636 trillion, compared with U.S. growth of 3.3 percent growth to reach $5.529 trillion, according to the research firm eMarketer.

Transitions

Top business leaders at the World Economic Forum said they are monitoring China’s slowing economy, but they are eager to make another point: China has taken the lead on the artificial intelligence revolution. Blackstone chief executive Stephen Schwarzman, who travels frequently to Asia, said he sees an explosion of new AI businesses in China. “When I go to China, there’s almost an endless stream of people who are showing up developing new companies. The venture business there in AI-oriented companies is really exploding with growth,” Schwarzman said.

The Chinese government has made tech dominance a priority in its “Made in China 2025” plan. Chinese leaders are pouring government money into AI research and development in a scientific push that has been compared to the space race or the Manhattan Project that the U.S. government funded during World War II to develop a nuclear weapon.