Business

Foxconn, a prominent supplier for Apple and other electronics makers, says it’s scrapping plans to build a giant new factory in Wisconsin, opting to hire American engineers and researchers instead of a promised fleet of blue-collar workers.

Twitter revealed that it had removed thousands of malicious accounts thought to have originated in Iran, Russia and Venezuela for spreading disinformation online, including undisclosed efforts to target the 2018 U.S. midterm election.

Apple widened its privacy feud with tech giants as it blocked Google from running its internally built iOS apps, an apparent response to the search company’s violation of Apple’s developer terms.

Capital Business

CACI, an Arlington-based defense services giant, is spending $975 million to acquire LGS Innovations and Mastodon Design, both of them niche research and development companies serving defense and intelligence agencies.

Economy

The Federal Reserve opted to leave interest rates unchanged — at a range of 2.25 to 2.5 percent — and the central bank signaled it was unlikely to increase rates soon, a big shift from December when the Fed predicted two more rate increases this year. The central bank pinned the change on the uncertainty in connection with the slowdown in China and Europe as well as what would happen with Brexit, U.S.-China trade talks and any further government shutdowns.

The U.S. economy added 304,000 jobs in January, shaking off the partial government shutdown with a surprisingly robust hiring surge. The jobless rate crept up to 4 percent, capturing the toll of furloughed employees who temporarily stopped clocking in.

Earnings

Apple said its revenue fell 5 percent in the first quarter, compared with $88.3 billion a year earlier, as chief executive Tim Cook admitted that people are holding on to their iPhones longer.

Elon Musk’s Tesla posted a lower-than-expected profit for the fourth quarter and a $1 billion loss for all of 2018, renewing questions about how it will fund its grand ambitions as it faces mass layoffs and billion-dollar debts.

Amazon closed 2018 with a record $3 billion in profit in the fourth quarter, running off the fuel of the holiday season to beat Wall Street expectations. Amazon Web Services, the company’s cloud computing division, reported a 45 percent jump in the fourth quarter to hit $7.43 billion in sales. (Amazon CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Boeing reported its best ever annual revenue for 2018 as it crossed the $100 billion mark, beating Wall Street’s expectations and sending the company’s stock soaring.