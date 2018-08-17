Business

President Trump called on financial regulators to consider allowing public companies to share information with shareholders less often, a potentially major shake-up of how corporate America operates. “That would allow greater flexibility & save money,” Trump said in a tweet. Publicly traded companies must file quarterly reports disclosing extensive details about their operations, including profit and revenue. But some chief executives have complained that such requirements lead them to focus on short-term profits rather than the long-term health of their companies.

Google executives addressed the company’s plans to reintroduce a search service in China, after an employee backlash over concerns about complying with Beijing’s censorship laws, according to reports of an all-hands company meeting. Chief executive Sundar Pichai told staff that Google is in the “early stages” of considering a return to China, Bloomberg reported, but that the company is not close to finalizing a search product.

Top executives of the United States’ biggest companies saw their average annual pay surge to $18.9 million in 2017, according to a new report, fueling concerns about the gulf between the nation’s richest and everyone else. The dramatic 18 percent jump in chief executive pay came as wages for American workers remained essentially flat, pushing the gap between executive compensation and employee pay to its highest point in about a decade.

Economy

Rising prices have erased U.S. workers’ meager wage gains, the latest sign strong economic growth has not translated into greater prosperity for the middle and working classes. Cost of living was up 2.9 percent from July 2017 to July 2018, the Labor Department reported, an inflation rate that outstripped a 2.7 percent increase in wages over the same period. The average U.S. “real wage,” a federal measure of pay that takes inflation into account, fell to $10.76 an hour last month, 2 cents down from where it was a year ago. The stagnation in pay defies U.S. growth, which has increased in the past year and topped 4 percent in the second quarter of 2018 — the highest rate since mid-2014.

Washington

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders apologized for wrongly saying that President Trump has created three times as many jobs for black workers as President Barack Obama did. Sanders said Obama created 195,000 jobs for African Americans during his eight years in office. Her statement was false. According to official statistics, black employment in the United States increased by nearly 3 million jobs from January 2009 through January 2017. From January 2017 through July of this year, black employment has increased by about 700,000 jobs.