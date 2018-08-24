Business

Saudi Arabia formally put the initial public offering of its giant oil company on hold while Aramco focuses on buying a strategic stake in petrochemical group Sabic for as much as $70 billion. The Saudi energy minister said the government was committed to the Aramco IPO “at a time of its own choosing when conditions are optimum.”

Norway’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund is meeting resistance on its plan to dump more than $40 billion in oil and gas stocks. A government-appointed commission recommended against divesting petroleum stocks. Such a move will have little effect in protecting Norway against falling crude prices and alter what has so far been a successful investment philosophy, it said.

Google said it deleted 58 accounts with ties to Iran on its video platform YouTube and its other sites, the latest sign that foreign agents from around the world seek to spread disinformation on a broad array of popular websites. Google’s senior vice president of global affairs said that each account had ties to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, which is tied to Iran’s ayatollah, and that they “disguised their connection to this effort.”

Target joined a wave of big-name retailers in posting strong quarterly sales, as price-conscious consumers stocked up on toys, electronics and home goods.

Capital Business

Mike Isabella said he is closing his high-profile food hall in Tysons Galleria, making Isabella Eatery the fourth of his company’s establishments to close in the wake of a sexual harassment lawsuit he settled in May.

Economy

F ederal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell said he believes gradual increases in interest rates remain “appropriate” to keep the economy healthy and thriving, suggesting the central bank will continue with its planned increases despite criticism from President Trump. Trump on Monday criticized the Fed as hiking rates too quickly, saying he was “not thrilled” with Powell, his choice to lead the Fed. Powell did not mention Trump by name on Friday, but the Fed chair made it clear that he and his colleagues on the committee that decides interest rates have not changed their minds on what the best course of action is for the U.S. economy. The Fed is independent. The president has no direct control over the central bank’s actions.

Transitions

The U.S. stock market on Wednesday set a record for the longest-running upswing in its history, fueled largely by the rise of superstar technology companies and an unprecedented era of cheap money from low interest rates. The current bull market has been running for almost 9½ years, surpassing the dot-com boom in longevity. The market has created $18 trillion in wealth since the Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index bottomed on March 9, 2009, but the gains have been highly uneven, creating winners and losers in the market and broader economy.