Business

Barnes & Noble’s former chief executive sued the company for defamation, claiming it falsely suggested that he had engaged in sexual misconduct when it fired him suddenly in July after 14 months on the job. Demos Parneros accused Leonard Riggio, the company’s founder and chairman, of engineering his firing without cause and “falsely and irrevocably” damaging a reputation he had worked for 35 years to build. Riggio made up reasons to fire Parneros after a deal to sell Barnes & Noble fell through and then refused to pay him at least $4 million in severance even though previous executives had received millions of dollars, Parneros claimed in the lawsuit.

JetBlue Airway s, which for years let passengers check luggage at no charge, became the first major U.S. carrier to bump the fee for a first checked bag to $30 — effective for trips booked starting Monday.

Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch will allow commissions on retirement accounts, reversing a ban that had been spurred by the U.S. Department of Labor’s now-defunct fiduciary rule. The fiduciary rule, announced in 2016, sought to require brokers to put clients’ interests first when offering retirement advice.

A Papa John’s shareholder is suing the pizza chain, saying it misled investors by not disclosing inappropriate behavior by its executives, including founder John Schnatter.

Deals

Coca-Cola will acquire the British coffee chain Costa, the second-largest coffee house in the world, for about $5.1 billion as consumers shift away from sugary, carbonated drinks.

Economy

The U.S. economy grew at a strong 4.2 percent annual rate in the April-June quarter, the best showing in nearly four years. Strength in business investment offset slightly slower consumer spending. The government revised up its estimate of gross domestic product growth for last quarter from an initial estimate of a 4.1 percent annual rate. The second quarter marked a sharp improvement from a 2.2 percent gain in the January-March period.