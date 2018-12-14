Business

Virgin Galactic launched a spacecraft more than 50 miles high, reaching the Federal Aviation Administration’s definition of space and capturing a long-elusive goal for the company founded by Richard Branson that one day wants to fly tourists through the atmosphere.

Apple announced that it will be expanding its offices across the United States, with a $1 billion new campus in Austin and new sites in Seattle, San Diego and Culver City, Calif. It also expects to add jobs in Pittsburgh, New York and Boulder, Colo., in the next three years.

Google revealed that its soon-to-be shuttered social network experienced another security lapse, a software bug that could have allowed third-party apps and developers to gain access to 52 million users’ personal information without their permission.

Facebook revealed that a major software bug may have allowed third-party apps to wrongly access the photos of up to 6.8 million users, including images that people began uploading to the site but didn’t post publicly.

Economy

The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage tumbled to 4.63 percent with an average 0.5 point. It was 4.75 percent a week ago and 3.93 percent a year ago. The 15-year fixed-rate average sank to 4.07 percent with an average 0.5 point.

Washington

Congress has voted for an $867 billion farm bill with strong bipartisan support, spurred in part by pressure from farmers battered by President Trump’s trade war with China. In a 386-47 vote, the House approved a bill that allocates billions of dollars in subsidies to American farmers, legalizes hemp, bolsters farmers markets and rejects stricter limits on food stamps pushed by House Republicans.

Transitions

Over three decades of global warming, the oldest and thickest ice in the Arctic has declined by a stunning 95 percent, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s annual Arctic Report Card. The finding suggests that the region has already morphed into a new and very different state, with major implications not only for creatures such as walruses and polar bears, but, in the long term, perhaps for the pace of global warming itself.