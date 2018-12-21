Business

Malaysian authorities filed criminal charges against Goldman Sachs, alleging the Wall Street bank was involved in a conspiracy to launder $2.7 billion from an investment fund. The charges escalate the legal troubles facing Goldman Sachs. U.S. authorities have already filed criminal charges against former Goldman Sachs employees, but this is the first time the New York bank has been directly blamed for wrongdoing. Goldman Sachs has said it is cooperating with the investigations and denied wrongdoing.

The growing backlash against Tucker Carlson’s anti-immigrant rhetoric has prompted more than a dozen companies to pull advertisements from the air during his prime-time Fox News show, including IHOP and Ancestry.com. During an opening monologue, the host suggested that immigrants make the United States “poorer and dirtier.” The segment ended with an advertisement for insurance company Pacific Life. The Fortune 500 company said in a statement Friday that it “strongly” disagrees with Carlson’s immigration comments and that it would reevaluate its relationship with the program amid the fallout.

Williams-Sonoma sued Amazon in federal court, accusing it of selling unauthorized Williams-Sonoma merchandise on its website. It also said the retail giant “unfairly and deceptively engaged in a widespread campaign of copying” designs of its West Elm furniture for its own furniture line, Rivet. (Amazon founder and chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Deals

Altria, the maker of Marlboro cigarettes, made a $12.8 billion investment in Juul Labs, the vapor company critics accuse of helping to create a teen smoking epidemic.

Economy

The Federal Reserve confirmed fears that the U.S. economy is slowing and ratcheted back its plan to raise interest rates next year. But the central bank still hiked its benchmark interest rate a quarter-point, and markets plunged out of concern that the Fed may not be adequately reacting to the risks facing the global economy. Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell professed confidence that the economy remained “healthy” and “solid.” But the Fed noted that head winds are rising, lowered its 2019 growth forecast from 2.5 percent to 2.3 percent and indicated it is likely to do only two interest-rate hikes in 2019, down from its earlier forecasts of three increases.

T he 30-year fixed mortgage rate slipped to 4.62 percent with an average 0.4 point from a week ago. It was 3.94 percent a year ago. The 15-year fixed rate held at 4.07 percent.

Washington

The Trump administration unveiled a plan to force hundreds of thousands more Americans to hold jobs if they want to keep receiving food stamps, pursuing through executive powers what it could not achieve in Congress.

The Trump administration took another step toward allowing oil and gas drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge by issuing a draft environmental impact statement outlining four development alternatives, one of which would set some modest limits to protect caribou that use the area as a critical summer calving ground. Environmental groups roundly criticized the report, which they said had been rushed in an effort to get exploration started during President Trump’s first term.