Business

TV customers on Verizon Fios and Charter’s Spectrum service could be hit by widespread channel blackouts after the companies’ contracts with major programming giants expire. In its dispute with Disney, Verizon and its 4.5 million TV customers could lose access to ESPN, Freeform and the Disney Channel, as well as ABC affiliates based in Philadelphia and New York, on Monday. Meanwhile, some 6 million Spectrum viewers could miss out on programming from Tribune Media in as many as two dozen markets across the country starting Tuesday.

Internet billionaire Reid Hoffman apologized for funding a group linked to an effort that spread disinformation during last year’s Alabama special election for U.S. Senate. He said he was not aware that his money was being used for this purpose. The Hoffman-funded group allegedly used Facebook and Twitter to undermine support for Republican Roy Moore and boost Democrat Doug Jones, who narrowly won the race.

Wells Fargo will pay $575 million in a settlement with all 50 states and the District of Columbia over allegations it engaged in various abuses of its customers. The settlement ends investigations that began in 2016 when Wells Fargo acknowledged firing 5,000 employees for opening sham accounts customers didn’t want to meet the bank’s aggressive sales goals and qualify for bonuses.

Instagram users blasted the social media platform after it introduced an update that forced users to tap or swipe horizontally to view their feeds. Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, tweeted an apology. The horizontal scroll reverted to vertical within minutes.

Washington

The partial government shutdown continued as Congress could not come to an agreement with President Trump on his demand for $5 billion to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. About 800,000 federal workers nationwide, the IRS taxpayer help line and national parks are expected to be affected.

Wall Street went on a wild ride as stocks plunged and then rallied more than 1,000 points midweek — the best single day of trading in a decade. The turbulence came amid a government shutdown and attacks by Trump on the Federal Reserve chief after the central bank raised interest rates.

U.S. consumer confidence slid this month to the lowest since July. The confidence index dropped to 128.1 from 136.4, according to a report from the New York-based Conference Board. A measure of consumer expectations fell to a two-year low while the share of people expecting more jobs in the next six months decreased to 16.6 percent from 22.7 percent, the biggest drop since 1977.

Transitions

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and Walgreens Boots Alliance executive Kathleen Wilson-Thompson joined Tesla’s board of directors as part of the automaker’s settlement with U.S. regulators seeking oversight of Tesla chief executive Elon Musk. The SEC accused Musk of securities fraud after an August tweet in which he said he had funding to take Tesla private. After stock shot up, the SEC said that funding was not secured and that Musk had misled investors.