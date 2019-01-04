Business

Apple lowered quarterly sales estimates for the first time in more than 15 years, blaming an unexpectedly deep slowdown in China and President Trump’s trade war for the shortfall. The announcement reverberated through global financial markets. It suggested not just significant business challenges emerging for Apple, which briefly became the most valuable U.S. company in history last year, but deeper concern about how the trade war might be contributing to a global economic slowdown led by China. Apple chief executive Tim Cook said in a letter to investors that Apple “did not foresee the magnitude of the economic deterioration” in China.

Mark Zuckerberg’s multibillion-dollar stock sale ground to a halt in the final months of 2018. The Facebook co-founder didn’t sell a single share in the fourth quarter, when the social media company’s stock tumbled 20 percent amid a broader market rout. It’s the first quarter in more than two years he’s refrained from doing so, according to Bloomberg. Zuckerberg, 34, said in September 2017 that he would unload 35 million to 75 million Facebook shares over the following 18 months as part of a pledge to give away almost all of his fortune during his lifetime. Since then, he’s sold about 30.4 million shares worth roughly $5.6 billion.

India has tightened rules regarding how foreign e-commerce platforms are allowed to sell goods in one of the fastest growing online markets, a potential blow to companies like Amazon.com and Walmart’s Flipkart. Online marketplaces must treat all vendors equally by providing the same terms.

Economy

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome H. Powell had a new message for markets on Friday: The U.S. economy has “good momentum,” but the central bank will be “patient” about raising interest rates in 2019. President Trump has bashed Powell, saying that the central bank has been raising interest rates too quickly and causing the stock market decline. But Powell said Friday that he would not resign if the president asked him to. Stocks surged after Powell’s remarks.

The U.S. economy added 312,000 jobs in December, smashing expectations for year-end growth, and wages rose 3.2 percent in the year since December 2017 after nearly a decade of tepid improvements, federal economists reported. The unemployment rate crept up to 3.9 percent — the highest level since July, the Labor Department’s latest numbers showed.

Transitions

Kevin J. McIntyre, who chaired the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and last year rejected a Trump administration proposal to aid coal and nuclear plants, died at age 58. The cause was brain cancer, his family said. McIntyre, a Republican lawyer, was nominated by President Trump in August 2017 to chair FERC, which regulates portions of the electricity grid, interstate oil transportation and natural gas pipelines, and electric transmission lines.

U.S. companies’ pursuit of bigger profits through higher prices transferred three percentage points of national income from the pockets of low-income and middle-class families to the wealthy in 2016, according to new research on market concentration and inequality. The Oxford Review of Economic Policy study examines how growing corporate power, particularly in industries dominated by shrinking numbers of huge companies, effectively “transfer[s] resources from low-income families to high-income families.” In the latter part of the 20th century, the share of U.S. households owning some form of stock rose dramatically, from 32 percent in 1989 to 52 percent in 2001. That shift was driven largely by a decline in defined-benefit pension plans and the rise of the 401(k) retirement accounts. As a result, the traditional line between shareholders and consumers has become blurrier than ever.