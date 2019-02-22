Business

Microsoft, for the second time in six months, identified a Russian-government-affiliated operation targeting prominent think tanks that have been critical of Russia, the company said. The “spear-phishing” attacks — in which hackers send out phony emails intended to trick people into visiting websites that look authentic but in fact enable them to infiltrate their victims’ corporate computer systems — were tied to the APT28 hacking group, a unit of Russian military intelligence that interfered in the 2016 U.S. elections. The group targeted more than 100 European employees of the German Marshall Fund, the Aspen Institute Germany, and the German Council on Foreign Relations, influential groups that focus on transatlantic policy issues.

YouTube cracked down on pedophilic content on the site by purging tens of millions of comments, which serve as a kind of powerful but overlooked social network. A video blogger this week published a report on YouTube documenting how comments and recommendations on the platform direct users to potentially sexual videos of children, allowing them to participate in a “soft-core pedophile ring,” according to the report. YouTube also terminated more than 400 channels that posted the comments on videos featuring children.

Virgin Galactic flew its space plane past the edge of space on its quest to eventually fly paying passengers there, a milestone that company founder Richard Branson said could come this year.

Washington

L enny Gilleo, the official barber at the Federal Reserve Board who cut the hair and trimmed the beards of the chiefs of U.S. monetary policies for 40 years and called himself the “Hairman of the Board,” died at age 71.

Transitions

M oney spent on digital advertising in the United States this year will surpass that spent on traditional ads for the first time, according to forecasts by eMarketer, representing a landmark inversion of how advertisers budget their resources and highlighting the rise of digital media as platforms seek consumers’ attention. By year’s end, eMarketer expects companies to spend nearly $130 billion on digital ads, compared with about $110 billion on traditional advertisements, or about 54.2 percent of the ad market vs. 46.8 percent, respectively. According to the research firm’s projections, spending on digital ads will continue to outpace that of traditional ads. By 2023, digital ads will capture more than two-thirds of all ad spending.

Flutist Elizabeth Rowe, who filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against the Boston Symphony Orchestra seeking $200,000 in back pay, settled with the BSO. The terms are confidential. In July, Rowe, 44, who has played principal flute in the orchestra since 2004, sued after years of privately protesting to management about the roughly $70,000 less a year she was paid than John Ferrillo, 63, the orchestra’s principal oboist.