Business

At CES in Las Vegas this week, vendors showed everything from self-powered suitcases to an automated dog toilet. Artificial intelligence was a big driver in some of the wacky gadgets featured.

Fiat Chrysler agreed to a potential $800 million settlement with federal regulators and other plaintiffs over charges that the automaker cheated on U.S. emissions standards. Under the deal, the automaker agreed to a recall to repair more than 100,000 out-of-compliance trucks and SUVs, offer an extended warranty on the vehicles and pay civil penalties.

Sears chairman Eddie Lampert submitted a revised takeover bid of more than $5 billion for the company, according to a regulatory filing Thursday. Sears had given Lampert more time to improve his earlier $4.4 billion bid. The chain filed for bankruptcy protection in October. It will consider Lampert’s offer against possible liquidation at a bankruptcy auction on Monday.

Capital Business

D.C.-area contractors have been told to stop work on some of their government projects and are trying to keep their workers paid amid the chaos of the federal shutdown.

Deals

Drugmaker Eli Lilly announced that it is buying Loxo Oncology, which has been developing promising drug treatments for cancers driven by single-gene mutations. The $8 billion deal is the largest ever for Eli Lilly.

Earnings

Samsung cut its guidance for fourth-quarter profits as it faces falling demand for its smartphones and memory chips. The South Korean company — the world’s largest smartphone maker — said it expects an operating profit of $9.7 billion, down almost 29 percent from last year.

Macy’s trimmed its earnings outlook for 2019, sending stocks plunging more than 18 percent. The department store chain faced sluggish holiday season sales, the company’s chief executive said.

Economy

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome H. Powell says he doesn’t believe the economy will fall into a recession this year. Powell said the Fed is “watching” the situation and monitoring potential cracks in the economy. His biggest concern is weakening growth in China and Europe, but he warned that the government shutdown could become a drag on the economy.

Washington

A secret attempt to affect the vote in the U.S. Senate election in Alabama in 2017 used fake accounts on Facebook to send misleading information to users to try to help elect Democrat Doug Jones, who eventually won.

The White House has directed the Internal Revenue Service to process tax returns and pay refunds to millions of taxpayers during the federal government shutdown.

Transitions

Jim Yong Kim, president of the World Bank for the past six years, surprised bank officials by announcing that he will be stepping down from the presidency early next month. Kim, a former Dartmouth College president, will return to the board of Partners in Health, a group he helped found that provides health care in poor countries.