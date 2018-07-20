Business

European regulators hit Google with a record $5 billion antitrust fine for bundling its apps on Android and undermining its competitors, a penalty that could spell major changes to the world’s most popular mobile operating system and risks encumbering the tech giant with legal battles for decades to come.

Comcast withdrew from the race to buy key portions of 21st Century Fox, removing Disney’s last significant hurdle for the historic acquisition. The Philadelphia-based cable giant said that it would instead focus its efforts on bidding for a majority stake in European pay-TV service Sky, which Fox also has been chasing.

Blue Origin completed the ninth flight of its New Shepard rocket, wrapping up another test of the vehicle’s escape system as the company works toward its first human space flight as soon as this year. (Blue Origin was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos, who owns The Washington Post.)

Economy

President Trump cited alleged currency ma­nipu­la­tion by China and the European Union as a justification for not raising U.S. interest rates as he doubled down on his criticism of the Federal Reserve. Trump’s assertions, made in a series of morning tweets, came a day after he broke with decades of traditional White House silence on Federal Reserve decisions, criticizing the nation’s independent central bank in a television interview for raising interest rates.

Washington

Senate Republicans dropped their attempt to reimpose U.S. sanctions on the Chinese telecom giant ZTE, lawmakers said, a victory for President Trump as congressional Republicans abandoned a rare effort to thwart his agenda. The retreat means ZTE, a company found guilty of selling U.S. goods to Iran in violation of sanctions, will duck Commerce Department penalties that bar U.S. companies from doing business with it. U.S. and Chinese officials had said those penalties would effectively put ZTE out of business.

Transitions

U.S. h omeowners are holding on to their houses longer than they have in at least 18 years, and when they do sell, they’re reaping gains that haven’t been seen since before the housing crisis. Those who sold in the second quarter did so after owning their homes for an average of 8.09 years, the longest stretch since Attom Data Solutions started tracking the statistic in 2000. The wait appears to be paying off: Second-quarter sellers recorded gains averaging $58,000 — the most since the third quarter of 2007. Seller gains reached their peak in the fourth quarter of 2005, when they averaged $89,780. They bottomed out less than four years later, in the first quarter of 2009, when the average seller lost $58,735.