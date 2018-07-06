Business

The United States imposed the first duties on $34 billion in Chinese goods, officially launching a trade war between the world’s two largest economies. Moments later, the Chinese side fired back, accusing the United States of violating World Trade Organization rules and setting off “the largest trade war in economic history to date.” “In order to defend the core interests of the country and the interests of the people, we are forced to retaliate,” said the Chinese Commerce Ministry. Beijing has promised to slap levies on an equal amount of U.S. goods, including soybeans, corn, pork and poultry — a move President Trump said would compel the United States to hit China with levies on up to $500 billion in products.

Northrop Grumman, the defense contracting giant, pledged to look into allegations that one of its employees, a systems engineer named Michael Miselis who reportedly maintains a U.S. government security clearance required for working on classified military programs, is a member of a violent white-supremacist organization. “Northrop Grumman was recently made aware of alleged employee actions that are counter to our values,” the company said. “We do not tolerate hatred or illegal conduct and we condemn racist activities in any shape or form.”

President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club has applied for permission to hire 61 foreign workers to serve as waiters and cooks during the winter social season in Palm Beach, Fla., according to data posted by the Labor Department.

Economy

T he U.S. economy added 213,000 jobs in June, the Labor Department reported, as the unemployment rate rose to 4 percent. The small increase in unemployment — up from 3.8 percent in May — appears to be the result of more Americans searching for work. The labor force expanded by 601,000 jobs over the month, with an influx of new female and teen workers more than offsetting a dip in labor force participation among men, said Gregory Daco of Oxford Economics.

Top U.S. automakers reported stronger June sales as consumers continued to snap up SUVs and trucks in larger numbers. Investors have sold off shares in General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler during the past month. Rising tensions with the United States’ trade partners and threats of tariffs have rattled the domestic auto sector, adding to worries that the U.S. auto industry’s nine-year recovery from the 2008 financial crisis will soon end.

Transitions

Seventy may be the new 60, and 80 may be the new 70, but 85 is still pretty old to work in the United States. Yet in some ways, it is the era of the very old worker in America. Overall, 255,000 Americans 85 or older were working over the past 12 months. That’s 4.4 percent of Americans that age, up from 2.6 percent in 2006, before the recession. It’s the highest number on record. They’re doing all sorts of jobs — crossing guards, farmers and ranchers, even truckers. Indeed, there are between 1,000 and 3,000 U.S. truckers ages 85 or older, based on 2016 Census Bureau figures. Their ranks have roughly doubled since the Great Recession.