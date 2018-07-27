Business

Facebook lost $119 billion in market value Thursday — the largest single-day drop in value in Wall Street history. Worries about the rising costs of privacy regulations and controversies, along with declining growth in users and revenue played a role.

Amazon.com’s quarterly profits hit a record $2.5 billion in its 13th consecutive quarter of profit, aided by its cloud computing business and a push into advertising. (Amazon founder Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Economy

The U.S. economy hit a 4.1 percent pace of growth in Q2, allowing President Trump to claim a win for his policies even though expansion is expected to cool.

Washington

A federal judge rejected Trump’s effort to stop a lawsuit that alleges he is violating the Constitution by continuing to do business with foreign governments. The ruling, from U.S. District Judge Peter J. Messitte, will allow the attorneys general of Maryland and the District to proceed with their case.

Deaths

Warren Brown, a Washington Post reporter and columnist who brought race and class-conscious insights to his coverage of the automotive industry over three decades and who bared his personal health struggles in a book about the donated kidney he received from a colleague, died at age 70. Road & Travel magazine, which honored Mr. Brown in 2009, called him a “lively writer” and “one of the most respected and influential auto journalists in the industry.”

S ergio Marchionne, a master negotiator who engineered one of the most brazen deals in history when he persuaded the U.S. government to sell bankrupt Chrysler to Italy’s Fiat, and turned the combined Fiat Chrysler into one of the most profitable auto firms in less than a decade, died at age 66.