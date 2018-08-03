Business

The Chinese government on Friday threatened to dramatically escalate its economic standoff with President Trump, vowing to impose tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. goods if the White House doesn’t halt pending penalties on Chinese imports. In a statement, the Commerce Ministry said China could add duties of 5, 10, 20 or 25 percent on 5,207 types of U.S. imports. It also warned that it could adopt further countermeasures at any time. Saying it was “forced to act,” Beijing cast the move as a response to Trump’s Wednesday threat that he could raise a proposed tariff rate on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods from 10 percent to 25 percent.

Tesla said that it had burned less cash than expected during the second quarter and was nearing profitability, a long-doubted goal for the beleaguered automaker racing to boost production of its all-electric cars. The automaker said that it had made $4 billion in car, battery and leasing revenue during the second quarter of the year, a sharp increase over the same quarter last year because it had finally introduced its newest Model 3 sedan. The stock climbed about 4 percent in after-hours trading.

Tesla’s second-quarter losses of $743 million were lower than analysts’ estimates of about $900 million. But its cash burn extended a money-losing streak for chief executive Elon Musk during one of the company’s most challenging years.

Apple became the first $1 trillion publicly traded company shortly before noon Thursday, briefly crossing the lofty mark in a closely watched ascent that made stock market history. “Apple’s $1 trillion cap is equal to about 5 percent of the total gross domestic product of the United States in 2018,” said David Kass, professor of finance at the University of Maryland. “That puts this company in perspective.”

Brookstone, the mall chain synonymous with massage chairs and other quirky novelties, filed for bankruptcy and said it would be closing all 102 of its stores. The bankruptcy — the company’s second in four years — comes after years of declining traffic to U.S. shopping malls. Brookstone also operates 35 airport stores, which it is looking to sell. The company is owned by Sanpower, a Chinese conglomerate that bought Brookstone for $173 million at a 2014 bankruptcy auction.

Economy

U.S. employers added 157,000 jobs in July, and the nation’s unemployment rate fell to 3.9 percent, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department. Meanwhile, average hourly pay for workers rose 2.7 percent from a year earlier, to $27.05 from $26.34.