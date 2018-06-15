Business

President Trump followed through on his threat to crack down on China for its “very unfair” trade practices, imposing a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion in Chinese imports and drawing an immediate threat of retaliation from Beijing. China’s Ministry of Commerce said that it would impose trade barriers of the “same scale and the same strength” and that Trump’s tariffs were “damaging” relations and “undermining world trade order.”

Nike, the American shoe company, announced it would not be providing Iran’s World Cup soccer team with equipment. “U.S. sanctions mean that, as a U.S. company, Nike cannot supply shoes to players in the Iranian national team at this time,” a company statement said. “Sanctions applicable to Nike have been in place for many years and are enforceable by law.”

Apple reached an overall agreement with Oprah Winfrey for the entertainment impresario to provide content to its streaming service. Touting a “unique, multi-year content partnership,” the company said Winfrey will “create original programs that embrace her incomparable ability to connect with audiences around the world.”

Sens. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) and Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.) pressed Amazon’s chief executive, Jeffrey P. Bezos, for answers on the Echo smart speaker’s listening habits and what the company is doing to protect the privacy of its customers, who often place the Alexa-powered devices in the most intimate spaces in their homes. (Bezos owns The Washington Post.) The letter was first reported by Wired. The senators framed the letter around a recent incident involving a family that discovered that their Echo had recorded a private conversation and sent it to a random person in their contacts. The person happened to be the husband’s employee, and the conversation happened to be about wood flooring. The incident highlighted the risks of installing Internet-connected microphones in the home.

Deals

AT&T closed its landmark megamerger with Time Warner, completing the $85 billion deal ahead of its June 20 deadline. The rapid moves came as the Justice Department said Thursday that it would not seek a judicial stay of the deal, even as department officials remained undecided on whether to appeal a judge’s decision permitting the two companies to move forward.

Washington

The National Institutes of Health canceled a mammoth study of moderate drinking, after determining that officials had irrevocably compromised the research by soliciting $66 million from beer and liquor companies to underwrite the effort.

Research

The good news for gay men? A new analysis of British data shows they are more likely to be supervisors and managers than their straight counterparts. The bad news? Gay men are far more likely (7.9 percentage points) to be stuck in low-level management jobs at the bottom of the organization chart or at smaller, less prestigious organizations — the shift manager at a retail store, for example. The worst news? Gay men of color are hit hardest. They face an even worse disparity than you’d expect based on adding the gap for gay men to that for men from racial minorities.