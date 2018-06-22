Business

The Supreme Court changed the landscape of online shopping, freeing state governments to compel retailers beyond their borders to collect sales-tax revenue from consumers and giving a boost to brick-and-mortar stores. With the boom in Internet commerce increasing exponentially, the court’s 5-to-4 decision could have an impact on millions of Americans almost immediately. For years, avoiding sales tax was a prime perk of online shopping. States were the big winners at the Supreme Court. They previously were able to require only companies with a physical presence in their states to collect taxes, costing them an estimated $8 billion to $33 billion in uncollected taxes per year. The losers could be large online retailers that had avoided collecting the taxes — Overstock, Wayfair and Newegg were parties to the suit. Also hit could be small companies that say they are ill-equipped to comply with the requirements of more than 10,000 taxing jurisdictions across the country.

Intel announced CEO Brian Krzanich was stepping down after confirming he violated a “non-fraternization” policy that had been in place since 2011, revealing its chief executive and a champion of its corporate diversity initiatives had a “past consensual relationship with an Intel employee.”

Economy

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to effectively pump an additional 600,000 to 700,000 barrels a day onto world markets in a bid to moderate prices while generating more revenue. The deal to increase production marks a compromise hammered out by Saudi oil minister Khalid al-Falih and Iranian oil minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh.

Washington

President Trump threatened to unilaterally impose a 20 percent tariff on all automobile imports from Europe, further breaking from Republicans in Congress and front-running an investigation he had ordered from the Commerce Department into whether these imports harm the U.S.’s national security. It was the first time he had threatened to impose a level of tariffs on autos from Europe.

The Supreme Court said it would consider a case that asks whether consumers can sue Apple over the way it manages millions of apps for iPhones and iPads, threatening to expose not only Apple but also its industry peers to antitrust scrutiny.

A New York federal judge ruled the structure of the Consumer of Financial Protection Bureau is unconstitutional and that the watchdog agency should be eliminated. Senior U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska’s ruling increases the likelihood that the CFPB’s constitutionality could become fodder for the Supreme Court.