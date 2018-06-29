Business

Harley-Davidson said that it is shifting some production out of the United States to escape European tariffs that had been imposed in retaliation for President Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum.

General Motors warned the Trump administration that it could shrink U.S. operations and cut jobs if tariffs are broadly applied to imported vehicles and parts.

California legislators adopted sweeping rules that restrict the data-harvesting practices of Amazon.com, Facebook, Google and Uber, a move that could spur other states and Congress to take aim at the tech industry. (Amazon chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Deals

Disney took another step toward acquiring most of Twenty-First Century Fox when the Justice Department announced that the parties had reached an agreement granting the $71.3 billion deal regulatory approval, contingent on Disney selling Fox’s 22 regional sports networks.

AT&T is buying the digital advertising company AppNexus in an effort to hasten the growth of its new media empire. AppNexus gives it control over one of the world’s largest Internet advertising exchanges, which marketers use to buy ad space from online publishers. It could help AT&T challenge Google and Facebook by bolstering its ability to analyze customer behavior and advertise against content produced by Time Warner, now WarnerMedia.

Transitions

While societal and cultural changes — including the Supreme Court’s legalization of same-sex marriage in 2015 — have broadened LGBTQ-inclusive business practices over the past decade, millions of employees still do not feel comfortable coming out at work, according to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.