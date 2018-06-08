Business

Facebook’s arrangements with Amazon.com, Apple, BlackBerry and Samsung allowing their devices to access data from the social network’s users could further expose Facebook to steep fines and other penalties, experts said. The practice — which may have occurred without users’ knowledge — drew rebukes from lawmakers who said Facebook misled them about the way it shares consumers’ data. (Amazon chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Google is banning the development of artificial-intelligence software that can be used in weapons, chief executive Sundar Pichai said, setting ethical guidelines for how the tech giant should do business in the AI age.

Tesla shareholders voted to maintain Elon Musk’s role as chairman of its board at its shareholder meeting, despite a proposal to strip him of the position. The vote of confidence is a boon for Tesla’s embattled CEO but arrives six months into his company’s toughest year.

MyHeritage, one of the world’s leading DNA-testing companies, disclosed that a researcher had found on a private server the email addresses and hashed passwords of its 92 million customers.

Deals

Microsoft will buy GitHub, the popular coding platform where developers share and collaborate on projects, for $7.5 billion worth of Microsoft stock.

Transitions

Kate Spade, a designer best known for her simple, colorful handbags, which became favored accessories of professional women and were the foundation of a multimillion-dollar brand, was found dead at 55.