Business

President Trump imposed tariffs on imported steel and aluminum from the European Union, Canada and Mexico, triggering immediate retaliation from U.S. allies and protests from American businesses and farmers. The tariffs — 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum — mark a major escalation of the trade war between the United States and its top trading partners. Stung by the U.S. action, the allies quickly hit back. The E.U. said it would impose import taxes on politically sensitive items such as bourbon from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s home state of Kentucky. Mexico said it would levy tariffs on American farm products, while Canada zeroed in on the metals that Trump had targeted.

Micron Technology, the largest U.S. maker of computer memory chips, said Chinese regulatory authority representatives visited its offices in that country, potentially opening another front in a growing trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies. “Micron confirms that China’s State Administration for Market Regulation authorities visited Micron’s China sales offices on May 31 seeking certain information,” the Boise, Idaho-based company said Friday. “Micron is cooperating with Chinese officials.”

Spotify Technology rescinded a short-lived policy that penalized artists for misconduct, bowing to pressure from irate musicians and record labels. The owner of the world’s largest paid music streaming service will no longer police artists’ behavior, but it will still remove hate speech. Spotify enacted the guidelines last month, a move that included scrubbing R&B singer R. Kelly and rapper XXXTentacion from its playlists.

Sears Holdings, the struggling department store chain, said it would close another 72 Sears and Kmart stores as sales dropped 31 percent in the most recent quarter, leading to a loss of $424 million. Sales have fallen for more than six straight years, despite efforts to revamp stores, stock more mattresses and appliances, and partner with sites such as Amazon.com. (Amazon chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Deals

General Motors announced that SoftBank Vision Fund will pour $2.25 billion into the automaker’s self-driving business, in a deal that experts say boosts GM’s chances to be one of the first companies to deploy autonomous cars nationwide. In exchange for the investment, GM said the Japanese investment firm will receive a nearly 20 percent equity stake in GM Cruise, the Detroit company’s autonomous vehicle unit.

Economy

The U.S. economy added 223,000 jobs in May as companies kept up their hiring spree. The unemployment rate fell to 3.8 percent, the lowest since 2000. In a highly unusual move, President Trump tweeted early Friday morning that he was “looking forward to seeing the employment numbers.”

Washington

A federal study found signs that surveillance devices for intercepting cellphone calls and texts were operating near the White House and other sensitive locations in the Washington area last year. A Department of Homeland Security program discovered evidence of the surveillance devices, called IMSI catchers, as part of federal testing last year, according to a letter from DHS to Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) on May 22. The letter didn’t specify which entity operated the devices and left open the possibility that there could be alternative explanations for the suspicious cellular signals collected by the federal testing program.