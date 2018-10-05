Business

China secretly inserted surveillance microchips into servers used by major technology companies, including Apple and Amazon.com, in an audacious military operation likely to further inflame trade tensions between the United States and its leading source of electronics components and products, Bloomberg Businessweek reported Thursday. The article — which the companies vigorously denied — detailed a sweeping years-long effort to install the surveillance chips in servers whose motherboards — the brains of the powerful computers — were assembled in China. Several U.S. officials contacted by The Washington Post said they were uncertain about the accuracy of the report. Amazon called the story “untrue.” Apple said that “we have found absolutely no evidence to support any of” the allegations.

Tesla’s stock sank nearly 6 percent Friday after its chief executive, Elon Musk, taunted federal regulators days after reaching a settlement with them over accusations of fraud, alleging they had sued him the other week to help his enemies. “Just want to [say] that the Shortseller Enrichment Commission is doing incredible work. And the name change is so on point!” he tweeted Thursday, a jeering reference to the Securities and Exchange Commission, whom he’d settled with five days earlier.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman insisted the stalled plan to sell shares in oil giant Aramco will go ahead, promising an initial public offering by 2021 and sticking to his ambitious view the state-run company is worth $2 trillion or more.

Mattress Firm, the largest U.S. mattress chain, filed for bankruptcy, the latest retailer to succumb to online competition.

Barnes & Noble has created a special committee to consider selling the retailer after receiving interest from several parties, including Chairman Len Riggio.

Italian coffee maker Lavazza will swallow the coffee business of U.S. food giant Mars to expand its global reach in a deal worth about $650 million, including debt. Lavazza agreed to buy Mars Drinks, which includes Flavia systems.

Economy

The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.7 percent in September, its lowest level since 1969, the Labor Department reported. President Trump quickly celebrated the news on Twitter, and many forecasters predict the jobless rate will decline even more in the months to come. While economists cheered the unemployment rate, only 134,000 jobs were created in September, which was well below the consensus prediction of 180,000. Hurricane Florence, which brought catastrophic flooding to the Carolinas, probably prevented some businesses from bringing on new workers. Hiring was especially weak in retail and the leisure and hospitality sectors.

Washington

New charges filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging sexual harassment jumped by more than 12 percent over 2017 to more than 7,500 — the first increase in at least eight years, the agency reported. And it has recovered nearly $70 million through litigation and administrative enforcement of sexual harassment issues in 2018, up from $47.5 million a year ago.