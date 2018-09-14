Business

Apple revealed its three new big-screen iPhones this week, with the largest costing a record $1,099. Like last year’s devices, the new iPhones have nearly all-screen fronts and no home button. They also sport camera and video-game graphics improvements.

General Motors is recalling more than 1 million large trucks and SUVs in the United States over power-assisted steering issues. The company said the problem, in which the steering can suddenly fail momentarily, has been linked to 30 crashes and at least two injuries. The recall covers certain 2015 models of pickups and SUVs.

Arizona’s attorney general has launched a probe into Google’s practice of recording location data of Android phone users — even when users believed that they had opted out of such tracking.

Retailer Target said it plans to hire 120,00 workers for this year’s holiday season, 20 percent more than last year. To attract applicants for the temporary jobs, the retailer is offering a chance to receive $12-an-hour starting wages, discounts on certain items and a chance to win $500 gift cards.

Capital Business

Lockheed Martin is partnering with the Drone Racing League for a speed-racing contest for drone enthusiasts that will be broadcast on ESPN. The race will pit software developed by engineers against human drone pilots. Lockheed says it wants to inspire more technology research on drone software.

Washington

NASA is considering selling naming rights to spacecraft and allowing astronauts to appear in commercial advertisements. Agency Administrator Jim Bridenstine said he is forming a committee to look into the idea. Such a deal could challenge an ethics rule about government officials using their public offices for private gain.

Economy

The U.S. budget deficit has swelled to $895 billion in the past 11 months, according to a report this past week from the Congressional Budget Office. The 33 percent increase from a year ago is unusually high for an economy that has made strong gains during the same time period, as the deficit normally decreases with a robust economy. The Trump administration’s corporate tax cuts caused a 30 percent drop in tax receipts, the CBO said.

Rising fuel and housing costs drove up consumer prices last month, the Labor Department reported. Consumer prices rose 2.7 percent in August from a year ago. Housing-related costs rose 0.3 percent in August and 3.4 percent at an annual rate. Gas prices climbed 3 percent in August and 20.3 percent at an annual rate.

Transitions

CBS chairman and chief executive Les Moonves resigned from the media company as more people came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. According to reporting in the New Yorker magazine, at least 12 women have made accusations against Moonves.

The CEO for Verizon subsidiary Oath is leaving the company by the end of the year, Verizon said this week. Tim Armstrong has struggled to make the telecom giant into a major competitor in the digital advertising space.