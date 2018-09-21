Business

A volunteer in last summer’s Thai cave rescue of 12 teenagers and their soccer coach is suing Tesla chief executive Elon Musk for defamation. Vernon Unsworth seeks more than $75,000 after Musk referred to the diver as a “pedo” and “child rapist” on Twitter in July. The unsubstantiated claims caused “worldwide damage” to Unsworth, the lawsuit says.

Three female job seekers, a worker coalition and the American Civil Liberties Union lodged a legal complaint against Facebook on Tuesday, accusing it of enabling discriminatory job postings with its ­ad-targeting tools. The complaint also targets 10 employers that used Facebook to post job ads — including for police officers and truck drivers — that were exclusively targeted to men.

Nearly half of all cellphone calls next year will come from scammers, according to First Orion, a company that provides phone carriers and their customers caller ID and call blocking technology. The firm projects an explosion of incoming spam calls, marking a leap from 3.7 percent of total calls in 2017 to more than 29 percent this year, to a projected 45 percent by early 2019.

Deals

Salesforce owner Marc Benioff and his wife, Lynne, announced that they are buying Time magazine for $190 million. The sale comes months after Meredith Corp., which owns Better Homes & Gardens and Family Circle magazines, bought Time Inc. for $2.8 billion.

Economy

U.S. home construction rebounded in August at the fastest pace in seven months, a hopeful sign for a housing industry that has been struggling with rising lumber costs. The Commerce Department said Wednesday that housing starts rose 9.2 percent in August to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.28 million units. Housing starts had declined 0.3 percent in July and 11.4 percent in June.

Washington

A defiant China responded to President Trump’s new tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports by promising to immediately retaliate. Chinese President Xi Jinping has refused to budge amid mounting threats from Trump, who said he would place higher border taxes on practically everything the United States buys from China if Beijing unveils new duties, effective Monday at noon. The Chinese government will impose tariffs of up to 10 percent on an additional $60 billion in U.S. goods after Trump’s escalation, Beijing said.

Transitions

The chief executive of Danske, Denmark’s largest bank, resigned Wednesday after a year-long internal investigation into money laundering found $233 billion in suspicious transactions moving through the bank’s tiny branch in Estonia — nearly 10 times larger than that country’s gross domestic product. Danske said that CEO Thomas F. Borgen will continue in his position until his successor is named. The scandal has rocked Denmark as suspicions grew that Danske had become a hub for Russian money laundering.