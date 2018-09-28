Business

The SEC sued Tesla chief Elon Musk and is seeking to ban him from leading a public company, saying he lied to investors when he claimed he had secured the funding to take the automaker private. The legal action could prove devastating for Musk, who made Tesla into one of America’s most valuable car companies. It could also threaten financial peril for Tesla, where Musk looms large as head visionary and billionaire celebrity chief, as well as his other business interests in space travel, underground hypersonic trains and artificial intelligence.

Sears could face bankruptcy if it doesn’t meet its next debt payment, due in the coming weeks. Eddie Lampert, who owns the hedge-fund ESL Investments and is also the retailer’s largest shareholder and creditor, has asked creditors to refinance $1.1 billion in debt before a $134 million debt payment is due Oct. 15. He also called for the company to sell off $3.25 billion worth of real estate and assets, including Sears Home Services and the company’s flagship Kenmore brand, which Lampert offered to buy last month for $400 million.

The U.S. Air Force says it will turn to defense giant Boeing to replace its aging fleet of UH-1N Huey helicopters, which are used to protect the U.S. military’s ground-based ballistic missiles, in a stunning upset against Bethesda-based rival, Lockheed Martin.

The co-founders of the photo-sharing app Instagram, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, said they’re leaving the company they sold to Facebook six years ago, the latest chapter in an extended shake-up of the social media giant.

Deals

Handbag maker Michael Kors will buy Italian fashion house Gianni Versace for $2.1 billion, a move that will add an exclusive but aging luxury brand to its fold.

Comcast beat Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox in the battle for broadcaster Sky after offering $40 billion in a dramatic auction to decide the fate of the pay-television group. Buying Sky will make Philadelphia-based Comcast, which owns the NBC network and Universal Pictures, the world’s largest pay-TV operator with about 52 million customers.

Economy

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates a quarter-point and officials indicated the central bank is highly likely to hike rates again in December and three more times next year, bucking President Trump’s request to hold off. The Fed stressed repeatedly that the U.S. economy is “strong” across the board and no longer needs the heavy stimulus the central bank put into place during the Great Recession, but the president is concerned that higher rates will harm the economy.

Mortgage rates, after five consecutive weeks of increases, hit their highest level since April 2011. The 30-year fixed-rate average climbed to 4.72 percent with an average 0.5 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1 percent of the loan amount.) It was 4.65 percent a week ago and 3.83 percent a year ago. The 15-year fixed-rate average jumped to 4.16 percent with an average 0.5 point. It was 4.11 percent a week ago and 3.13 percent a year ago.