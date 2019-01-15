In this September 2007 photo, Raymond and Ruth Perelman pose for a photo in the exhibition gallery for the opening of the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s Ruth and Raymond G. Perelman Building in Philadelphia. The businessman who built a fortune buying and selling factories and became one of the Philadelphia region’s greatest philanthropists has died. Perelman was 101. His son Ronald Perelman says in a statement that his father died Monday night, Jan. 15, 2019. (Michael Bryant/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) (Associated Press)

PHILADELPHIA — A businessman who built a fortune buying and selling factories and became one of the Philadelphia region’s greatest philanthropists has died. Raymond Perelman was 101.

Perelman’s son Ronald Perelman says in a statement that his father died Monday night.

In 2011, Perelman donated $225 million to the University of Pennsylvania medical school, which was renamed the Raymond and Ruth Perelman School of Medicine. Penn says the money sped up research, increased student aid and helped recruit faculty members.

Other gifts include $15 million to what is now the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s Ruth and Raymond G. Perelman Building; $6 million to the Center for Jewish Life at Drexel University; $5 million for the Raymond G. Perelman Plaza at Drexel; and $5 million for the Perelman Theater at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts.

