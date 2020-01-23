WILMINGTON, Del. — Five busy weekends in late summer brought in a combined $8.4 million in earnings to Delaware Airbnb hosts — that’s more than what was earned in total just three years ago, data released by the company Wednesday showed.

The sum was raked in during the final two weekends of July and the first three weekends of August as vacationers flocked to short-term rental properties listed on the site to enjoy the final stretch of summer. The total is more than what was made during all of 2017 when hosts earned a combined total of $8.1 million, according to reports from the time. Comparative data from 2018 wasn’t available.