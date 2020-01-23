Throughout 2019, more than 80% of Airbnb guests in Delaware stayed in Sussex County near the state’s shoreline, bringing in $17.4 million of income, according to Airbnb’s findings.
Some critics have argued that since Delaware Airbnb hosts’ earnings aren’t subject to state, municipal or lodging taxes, the platform has undercut hotels and other tourism channels that benefit from state taxes, The Delaware News Journal reported. But the company argues that Airbnb activity directly benefits local economies because hosts often recommend area restaurants and activities.
Delaware-specific data on Airbnb’s effect on the local economy wasn’t available.
