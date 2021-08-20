By the early 20th century, installment plans had become so ubiquitous that a researcher at Columbia University marveled, “One may buy a house and furnish it from top to bottom with every article of necessity, convenience, and luxury he desires; he may clothe himself and his family; he may deck himself with jewelry and all sort of articles of adornment; he may go abroad, and having seen Paris, he may die and be buried — all on the instalment plan.”