The pandas were sold out Monday at many locations, including the souvenir shop at the Main Media Center inside the Olympics bubble, where Chinese volunteers and foreign visitors lined up for hours.
A sign in Gongmei’s window said it had 300 Bing Dwen Dwen figures and buyers were allowed one each. It promised more on Tuesday.
The Beijing Olympic organizing committee asked souvenir factories to make more, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. Many reopened this week after shutting down for two weeks or more during the Lunar New Year holiday.
In the Houhai neighborhood to the north of the Chinese capital’s center, a shop hung out a sign before 10 a.m. saying Bing Dwen Dwen souvenirs were sold out.
Gongmei’s Wangfujing flagship sold Olympics merchandise worth 3 million yuan ($470,000) on Friday, the day of the opening ceremony, the official newspaper Global Times reported.