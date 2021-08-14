Proof of work systems existed prior to Nakamoto’s 2008 Bitcoin white paper, but the concept had never been put to such grand use. In Bitcoin and Ethereum today, transactions are grouped into “blocks” that are verified and published to a public “chain” every few minutes. The proof of work necessary to publish the latest block is done by miners whose computers perform millions of trial and error computations to change a given input into a required output. The first miner who succeeds in producing the required output shares it with the network, which checks to see if it works, and is rewarded for the effort with free cryptocurrency. The system also sets a floor of value on the coins -- no one would invest the electricity, computer hardware and other expenses of mining unless coins are worth at least that amount.