Cable One: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX — PHOENIX — Cable One Inc. (CABO) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $77.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of $13.38. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $8.94 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $12.56 per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $425.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $422.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $234.1 million, or $38.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.71 billion.

Cable One shares have risen 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $726, a drop of 48% in the last 12 months.

